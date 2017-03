× Allstate Kid of the Week: Brianna Hampton-Murph

Allstate agent Mindy Blanco stopped by The Steve Cochran Show¬†with our ‘Allstate Kid of the Week,’ Brianna Hampton-Murph, to discuss Allstate’s commitment to giving back to the community. Brianna is an awesome kid that is making a difference and is going to move on to do great things. Way to go, Brianna!