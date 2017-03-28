× Actor Michael Rooker from “The Walking Dead”, The Chopping Block celebrates 20 years, and Music Monday with “The Bingers” | (Full Show March 27th)

It’s Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! On tonight’s show, Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome Actor Michael Rooker from “The Walking Dead” to talk about the upcoming “Walker Stalker Convention” as well as his Chicago life-guarding roots with Patti! Shelly Young from The Chopping Block brings in some delicious food to celebrate 20 years here in Chicago and it’s Music Monday with tunes from “The Bingers”!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

