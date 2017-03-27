× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/27/17: Peapod, Financial Savings, & Buying Your Friends?

Jon Hansen was back in studio for Steve Bertrand and chatted with Jim Dallke and Will Flanagan of Chicago Innovation. They covered the news on one of Chicago’s original startup success story, a new sports news letter for everyone, and everything in between. Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) told us why American’s feel better about saving yet still aren’t saving enough, and Randi Shaffer (Digital News Editor at Chicago Tribune) shared some of the most interesting social media stories from the weekend.