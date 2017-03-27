× WGN Radio Theatre #166: Boston Blackie, Life with Luigi and The Big Story

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf present the best from the Golden Age of Radio; on this edition of: WGN Radio Theatre: March 26, 2017. We begin tonight with “Boston Blackie: The Abbott Painting with Dick Kollmar.” (09-24-46). “Life with Luigi: Pasquale’s Birthday with J Carrol Naish.”(06-19-49). The final episode of the night is “The Big Story: A Manhunt in Manhattan with Robert Sloane” (01-07-48).

