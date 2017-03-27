× Top Five@5 (03/27/17): Dick Cheney had strong words for Vladimir Putin, CBS’ Scott Pelly tackles the “fake news” epidemic, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, March 27th, 2017:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney had strong words for Vladimir Putin, CBS’ Scott Pelly tackles the “fake news” epidemic, The Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten grows up, the Oakland Raiders are now in Las Vegas Raiders, and Liam Neeson wants to be the voice of Stephen Hawking.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315107/3315107_2017-03-27-200207.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

