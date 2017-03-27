× Time outs swapped for ‘calm’ time with nature, meditation at city schools

CHICAGO — Amanda Moreno hopes calming kids down has a profound effect on classrooms throughout Chicago.

Moreno, of the Erikson Institute, is heading a $3 million “mindfulness” project that’s been introduced to 30 Chicago Public Schools primarily on the South and West sides.

The five-year program — most of the money came from a U.S. Education Department grant — kicked off in September 2015 and is geared toward about 2,000 Chicago students in kindergarten through second-grade.