WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced in a surprise appearance that Justice Department grants would be denied to state and local governments that do not certify they are not so-called sanctuary cities. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The White House puts pressure on sanctuary cities
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced in a surprise appearance that Justice Department grants would be denied to state and local governments that do not certify they are not so-called sanctuary cities. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlentes to discuss U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session adding pressure to “sanctuary cities” that welcome illegal immigrants.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!