× The White House puts pressure on sanctuary cities

Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlentes to discuss U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session adding pressure to “sanctuary cities” that welcome illegal immigrants.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315039/3315039_2017-03-27-170439.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!