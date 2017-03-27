× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.27.17

From proper attire on the plane, to a health care vote that slumped, John covers it all in just two hours. He updates you on his move into a new Chicago home and you tell him where you think he should go. Then, listeners educate John on why it’s imperative that the relative of an airline employee absolutely must follow a dress code. Bloomberg Congressional Reporter Anna Edgerton helps us understand what happened Friday when the American Health Care Act was dropped. And, finally, our listener Christine explains the other unfortunate part about her parking ticket.