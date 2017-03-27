× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/27/17): Chief Judge Timothy Evans talks gun violence, Kristen McQueary talks Springfield, and Kasso talks borscht

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 54 (03/27/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary to talk about the growing number of economic refugees fleeing Illinois, Jeff’s work trip to Mexico, and answer some questions from Facebook. The chief judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Judge Timothy Evans joins John to talk about why some repeat gun offenders in Chicago spend less than half of their sentences behind bars. Plus, Kristen presents Kasso with the perfect recipe for Russian borscht.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3314931/3314931_2017-03-27-124531.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @StatehouseChick Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>