× The Beat Full Show (3/27/16): Taking the pulse of the Cubs and Sox with Hoyer, Hahn

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Hoge is reporting from the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix, but he made a stop to Cubs and White Sox camps earlier in the week and he shares his conversations with Cubs GM Jed Hoyer and Sox GM Rick Hahn. ┬áThe guys react to Hoyer’s assessment of the defending World champs and Hahn’s approach to rebuilding the on the South Side; they also take a look at the Bears’ method of building depth at QB (now featuring Mark Sanchez), Jason Heyward’s continued swing-tinkering in Spring Training, the marketing genius of LaVar Ball, and more.