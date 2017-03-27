× The Beat Full Show (3/27/16): Taking the pulse of the Cubs and Sox with Hoyer, Hahn

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Hoge is reporting from the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix, but he made a stop to Cubs and White Sox camps earlier in the week and he shares his conversations with Cubs GM Jed Hoyer and Sox GM Rick Hahn. The guys react to Hoyer’s assessment of the defending World champs and Hahn’s approach to rebuilding the on the South Side; they also take a look at the Bears’ method of building depth at QB (now featuring Mark Sanchez), Jason Heyward’s continued swing-tinkering in Spring Training, the marketing genius of LaVar Ball, and more.