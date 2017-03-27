× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.27.17: Steve is back!

Steve was back in action today after a health scare over the weekend. Dr. Kevin Most joins the show to talk about the importance of listening to your body. Ryan Noble joins the show from DC to discuss all things Washington and Dean Richards is back from vacation. Leslie Fowler from ‘Nourish to Flourish’ joined us in-studio to emphasize the importance of providing healthy food choices to CPS students. Steve Dale brought in a sweet dog named Cinta that will surely be adopted quickly as well!