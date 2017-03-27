× Musician Richard Ashcroft: “Chicago is a bit of a paradise for a young musician”

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft (“Bitter Sweet Symphony”) joins Justin to talk about his career, the memories he has of performing in Chicago, why “Urban Hymns,” his record with The Verve, still resonates with fans after all these years, the consistency between his work with The Verve and his solo material, how he approaches writing a song, his latest solo record, “These People” and his upcoming show at House of Blues.

