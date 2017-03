× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on more troops on the ground in Iraq: “We need to do whatever is necessary to win this fight”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the U.S. military’s decision to send additional troops to Iraq to retake Mosul from ISIS.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315095/3315095_2017-03-27-193035.64kmono.mp3%20?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

