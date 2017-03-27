× Mike Monico explains why an undisclosed illness is keeping Richard M. Daley from testifying in court

Criminal Defense Attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s failure to give a deposition for a federal lawsuit over alleged torture by CPD due to health issues.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315103/3315103_2017-03-27-194603.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

