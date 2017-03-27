CHICAGO - OCTOBER 07: Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley (R) listens as U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during a press conference at City Hall where they and U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan were addressing the problem of teen violence in and around the city's schools October 7, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The meeting follows the release of a cell phone video showing the September 24 beating death of 16-year-old Fenger High School honor roll student Derrion Albert in an after-school gang fight. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Mike Monico explains why an undisclosed illness is keeping Richard M. Daley from testifying in court
Criminal Defense Attorney Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s failure to give a deposition for a federal lawsuit over alleged torture by CPD due to health issues.
