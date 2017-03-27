× Michael Steele weighs in on the failed AHCA vote

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the GOP’s failure to pass “Trumpcare”. Also, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner obtains a position in the White House.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3315035/3315035_2017-03-27-170135.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

