WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Incumbent Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele listens during a session of the RNC Winter Meeting January 14, 2011 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Michael Steele weighs in on the failed AHCA vote
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss the GOP’s failure to pass “Trumpcare”. Also, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner obtains a position in the White House.
