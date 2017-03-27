× “Elton Jim” believes his recent “Mustard Podcast” will be a collector’s item, takes the wrong car for an oil change, and prepares for the summer concert season

In this 45th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano talks about his recent “Mustard Podcast” as being a collector’s item, updates the horrible new Illinois license plate design, and recounts how he set out to take his wife’s car in for an oil change and half way to the dealership, he realized he was NOT driving her car, but was driving HIS car! He had to turn around, go home, get into the correct car and drive back — talk about a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment! And in the “Pop Culture Club” with Emily Armanetti, they discuss some of the hottest acts that will be hitting the summer concert trail and outdoor festivals.