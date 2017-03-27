× Bloomberg Congressional Reporter Anna Edgerton: Policy details cost votes to repeal and replace Obamacare

From constituents’ pleas to keep the Affordable Care Act, to a Republican vote that ruined the chances of passing a Republican bill, Bloomberg Congressional Reporter Anna Edgerton explains just what happened on Capitol Hill Friday, and what could be in the books next.

