× After Hours with Rick Kogan 3/26/17

This week on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Author Fern Schumer Chapman and illustrator Tom Greensfelder are in-studio to discuss their latest book, “Stumbling on History: An Art Project Compels a Small German Town to Face Its Past.” You can find out more about the book and all of Fern Schumer Chapman’s work at fernschumerchapman.com.

Amelia Bethel, one of two writer/performer/creators of the new “Drinking & Writing” show “Feminism & Other Things”, is on the phone to talk about the new show and the importance of female voices in theatre. To learn more about the show, visit drinkingandwriting.com.

Tom Michael and Becky Menzie are on air to talk about their 18th annual show at Davenport’s, 1384 N. Milwaukee, Saturday nights in April, “The Highs and Lows of Musical Duos,” with music/stories about such duos as Simon & Garfunkel, Steve & Eydie, The Carpenters and others. For more information, visit davenportspianobar.com.

Finally, former producer Elif Geris interviews members of one of her favorite bands, Molehill. More info and Molehill’s catalog is available at molehillmusic.com.