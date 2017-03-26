× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/25/17: Quiana McKenzie, Brian Fung, Ryan Ori, Sapna Maheshwari

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy talks to Quiana McKenzie, co-chair of MBoutique, live from their 10th anniversary event. Brian Fung, tech reporter at the Washington Post, discusses the FCC’s ongoing battle against robo-calls. Chicago Tribune’s Ryan Ori joins her to talk about a huge swath of land in Chicago that might enter redevelopment soon. Later, Sapna Maheshwari from the New York Times explains why many advertisers are leaving YouTube.