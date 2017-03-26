× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/18/17: Max Chafkin, Lisa Schencker, Jacob Bungee, Sarah Kaplan

Amy is joined by Bloomberg reporter Max Chafkin to discuss Google and Uber’s tense race for the future of driverless car technology. Lisa Schencker, from Chicago Tribune walks her through the specifics of a Illinois-based pharmaceutical company in some hot water. Wall Street Journal agriculture reporter Jacob Bungee tells her which companies that are growing chicken by multiplying cells and what that means for the industry. Later, Washington Post science reporter Sarah Kaplan breaks down Trump’s budget and the impact it would have on NASA, among other places.