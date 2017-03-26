× WGN Radio Theatre #165: Escape, The Jack Benny Program and Murder At Midnight

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf present the best from the Golden Age of Radio on this edition of: WGN Radio Theatre: March 25, 2017. We begin tonight with “Escape with John Dehner” (07-18-48). “The Jack Benny Program with guest Groucho Marx” (02-20-44). The final episode of the night is “Murder at Midnight: Nightmare with guest Elspeth Eric (04-25-47).

