The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/26/17

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin:

Tribune reporter Bill Ruthhart joins the show. Bill and last week’s guest Hal Dardick did a great job reading through Mayor Emanuel’s private emails to uncover questionable lobbying efforts. Bill will talk about the process of uncovering Emanuel’s emails and more.



Then, state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston chimes in. State Sen. Biss said Monday that he’s running for Illinois governor in 2018, joining a growing field of Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

After that, Brian Bernardoni stops by. Brian is senior director of government affairs and public policy for the Chicago Association of Realtors. We’ll talk about the Republican-led efforts to change the federal tax code and what that could mean for homeowners and cities.