GLENDALE, Ariz. — As the White Sox head into the first season of their full rebuild, WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge sat down with general manager Rick Hahn for an extended conversation at the White Sox’s spring training facility. Do the White Sox have the patience for this rebuild? Hahn believes they do. Listen to the full interview below:

