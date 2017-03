× Paul Shaffer: SNL, Late Night, Life after Letterman, ‘World’s Most Dangerous Band’, ‘Happy Street’ with Bill Murray

Musician Paul Shaffer catches up with Dave Plier to talk about life after Letterman, his early days on Saturday Night Live with Bill Murray, providing the soundtrack on ‘Late Night’ and ‘Late Show’, a new album from the World’s Most Dangerous Band, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Chicago radio that introduced him to the sounds of the 60’s.