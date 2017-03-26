× OTL #545: Mom + Baby, Red light cameras are here to stay, Chicago’s Vernacular Architecture

Mike Stephen talks with Mom+Baby founder Alexandra Eidenberg about how her organization advocates for women and children online, in person, and on the Hill; chats with DNAinfo Chicago City Hall reporter Heather Cherone about new Chicago’s new red-light camera rules and where they’re being installed and removed; and visits with Blaservations architectural historian Elizabeth Blasius about her Curbed Chicago story on understanding Chicago’s vernacular architecture. Meanwhile, Mike hopes his new baby’s arrival doesn’t interfere with our Saturday broadcast! This week’s local music is provided by Boss Fight.

