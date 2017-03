× Normand Latourelle Shares The 6-D Excitement of Cavalia’s Horse Show: Odysseo

Co-Founder of Cirque de Soleil and Founder and Artistic Director of Cavalia’s Odysseo, Normand Latourelle, joins Dean Richards to talk about the new show Odysseo. They discuss the use of horses and nature in their show to connect with audiences and preview the unbelievable visual experience.

The show opens April 1st at the South Lot of Soldier Field.