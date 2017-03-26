Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba (62) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Is There Still A Place For Fighting In Hockey?
After a flurry of fights in the Blackhawks and Panthers game Saturday night, Dean Richards asks the listeners if fighting still has a place in hockey and debates if the sport should move on from the violent tradition.