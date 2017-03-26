Ryan Reynolds, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal arrive for the world premiere of "Life" at the ZACH Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Dean Richards’ A-List Interviews: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal From ‘Life’
Dean Richards sits down with Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal and they talk about their new suspense-filled and frightening movie Life and describe the atmosphere at SXSW in Austin, Texas.