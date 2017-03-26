PHOTO: Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Chicago Association of Realtors, Brian Bernardoni. (WGN Radio)
Could the Republican-led tax reform shake up the economy?
Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Chicago Association of Realtors, Brian Bernardoni stops by. Rick and Brian will talk about the Republican-led efforts to change the federal tax code and what that could mean for homeowners and cities.