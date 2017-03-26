× Community Cat Activism in Illinois

Is Illinois just another state….let’s see hunting of bobcat (like our version of a lion in this state) is now allowed and so is coyote hunting. Now we also have 2 bills pending which support puppy mills and now this – let’s support this bill allowing money – if local governments want to – from a fund FOR THIS PURPOSE – to support population control of community cats. Cat advocate Peter Wolf from Best Friends Animal Society joins Steve to talk about community cat advocacy and more.