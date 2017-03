× ‘Carnival’ is Celebrating at Macy’s Flower Show on State Street

Step right up to get a front row view of lush gardens celebrating the color and whimsy of Carnival as the Macy’s Flower Show welcomes the renewal of spring. Macy’s annual extravaganza sprouts once again at Macy’s on State Street, from Sunday, March 26 through Sunday, April 9, 2017. VP of Macy’s, Andrea Schwartz, joins Dave to talk about it all.