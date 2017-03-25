MESA, Ariz – Cubs infielder Javy Baez reported back to spring training Saturday after playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. In this video, he discussed the flashy, no-look tag he put down against the Dominican Republic (check out the tag below the video):
Video: Javy Baez On His No-Look Tag: ‘I Didn’t Even Know I Did That’
