SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause (L) and team owner Jerry Reinsdorf (R) celebrate14 June after the Bulls won game six of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls won the game 87-86 for their sixth NBA Championship. (JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (3/25/17): The complicated legacy of Jerry Krause
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys discuss the legacy of Jerry Krause and try to get to the root of some of the “biases” that may have shaped his interpersonal relations and how he was viewed over the course of his career; Adam Hoge reports from Cubs and White Sox camp and talks about the overblown reactions to the Bears’ signing of Mark Sanchez; we evaluate Theo Epstein’s rank as Fortune’s top world leader, and more.