The Beat Full Show (3/25/17): The complicated legacy of Jerry Krause

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys discuss the legacy of Jerry Krause and try to get to the root of some of the “biases” that may have shaped his interpersonal relations and how he was viewed over the course of his career; Adam Hoge reports from Cubs and White Sox camp and talks about the overblown reactions to the Bears’ signing of Mark Sanchez; we evaluate Theo Epstein’s rank as Fortune’s top world leader, and more.