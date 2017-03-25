× Startup Showcase: Pearachute Founder Desiree Vargas Wrigley & SXSW Recap from Michael Heidemann

Scott Kitun is back for week two of Startup Showcase. First, WGN Radio producer Michael Heidemann joined him in the studio to talk about Technori journey from Tomorrow’s Business Today to the new Live Startup Showcase. Then, Michael told Scott about all the cool businesses he came across in Austin and they talked about how strong the startup community is in Chicago. Pearachute founder Desiree Vargas Wrigley the joined Scott in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about how the app has taken off in Chicago versus Dallas and how important it is to keep the partner-customer ratio balanced.