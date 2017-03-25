× Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts: “Theater audiences in Chicago are very adventuresome and they love new work”

Actor, screenwriter and Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright (“August: Osage County”) Tracy Letts joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, Chicago’s wonderful theater community, how the theater audience in Chicago is very adventurous, the importance of having people around him who he can trust, how he deals with rejection, what it takes to get a show to Broadway, keeping the Steppenwolf ensemble spirit with him when he’s working in New York, the skill it takes to be an actor as well as a playwright, adapting his work to film and television, his upcoming movie, “The Lovers,” that also stars Debra Winger and the world premiere of “Linda Vista,” his latest work for the Steppenwolf Theatre.

