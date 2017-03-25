× On the Road with Dane: Phil Lebeau, Julianne Hough, Alexander Rossi, Danny “The Count” Koker and Michael Symon

It was another jam-packed episode of On the Road with Dane! Phil LeBeau, CNBC’s transportation guru and editor of “Behind the Wheel” talked about the latest tech trends in the industry. Michael D. Symon from Iron Chef & Star of ABC’s The Chew joined Dane to introduce his new Atlantic City restaurant destination and tell him why Cleveland is the ultimate road trip. Then, defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi joined Dane in-studio to talk about the life-changing race. Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough told Dane her thoughts on how David Ross is doing on the show. And Danny “The Count” Koker, star of History Channel’s Counting Cars shared his love for making music and automotive masterpieces.