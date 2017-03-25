Boston, MA - FEBRUARY 26: Chuck Berry performs during the 2012 Awards for Lyrics of Literary Excellence at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library And Museum on February 26, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images)
Marshall Chess on Chuck Berry: “He was an amazing character, a brilliant poet”
The great Marshall Chess returns to the Nocturnal Journal to share some of his memories of the late Chuck Berry; he talks about why “Maybelline” proved to be life-changing for Chess and the label itself, a few stories from his time as Berry’s road manager in the early ’60s and the relationship between Berry and the Chess brothers, his innovations and as a lyricist and more.