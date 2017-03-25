× Marshall Chess on Chuck Berry: “He was an amazing character, a brilliant poet”

The great Marshall Chess returns to the Nocturnal Journal to share some of his memories of the late Chuck Berry; he talks about why “Maybelline” proved to be life-changing for Chess and the label itself, a few stories from his time as Berry’s road manager in the early ’60s and the relationship between Berry and the Chess brothers, his innovations and as a lyricist and more.