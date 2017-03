× Defending Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi on the life-changing race

Alexander Rossi made Indianapolis 500 history when he won last year’s race as a rookie at just 24-years old! Almost a year has passed since his win, and he dropped by the Allstate Studio to talk to Dane about how his life has changed since. They also chatted about family road trips and Alexander shared his thoughts on the race’s milk tradition.