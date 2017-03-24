Wintrust Business Lunch 3/24/17: Culture Consulting, Salaries, & the American Gaming Association

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, odds are displayed on a screen at a sports book owned and operated by CG Technology in Las Vegas. Las Vegas casinos can't agree on an NCAA tournament favorite, with favorites changing within hours. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Steve is back in studio and sat down with Andrea Hanis to talk about landline phones (yes they still exist) and  questioning location tracking details on Google Maps. Tom Gimbel announced a Culture Consulting Service through LaSalle Network, Dr. David Burkus talked about his new book and why employees should know how much money people make, and Erik Balsbaugh give us a sport betting update in the middle of March Madness to talk about the legalization of sports betting.

 