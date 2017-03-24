× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/24/17: Culture Consulting, Salaries, & the American Gaming Association

Steve is back in studio and sat down with Andrea Hanis to talk about landline phones (yes they still exist) and questioning location tracking details on Google Maps. Tom Gimbel announced a Culture Consulting Service through LaSalle Network, Dr. David Burkus talked about his new book and why employees should know how much money people make, and Erik Balsbaugh give us a sport betting update in the middle of March Madness to talk about the legalization of sports betting.