The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand is ok being bitten from time to time

You probably know him best from ‘The Walking Dead’. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by actor Ross Marquand! They talk about his work on the show, his hilarious impressions (which he shares), having his own action figure, and much more!

