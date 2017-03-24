× The Opening Bell 3/24/17: Sears Fears & Airline Regulations

A milestone week for the Trump administration after continuation of the market strengthens, and the vote on the repealing and replacing of the Affordable Care Act. Steve shared his thoughts with Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management and Paul helped guide our perspective on what the following weeks may hold. Steve also discussed the new device limitations for airlines with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) and how much of an impact it will make on flight experiences.