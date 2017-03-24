WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
The Markets 3/24/17: Volatile close on Wall Street as healthcare reform bill stalled in Washington
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Steve Alexander, in for Orion, discusses Wall Street’s reaction to the stalled healthcare reform bill. Then, Bob Iaccino, of Path Trading Partners, continues to analyze Washington’s impact on the markets. Later, Max focuses on the prospective plantings report with Allendale CEO Steve Georgy.