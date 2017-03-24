× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.24.17

Shortly before President Trump’s American Health Care Act is pulled, John Williams reaches out to both sides on this crucial day in America. First, John convenes with Senator Dick Durbin to find out how repealing and replacing Obamacare would maim Americans, but Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks provides him with benefits from the new health bill. John steps back from the health bill vote briefly to ask Heidi Stevens why ads on the L are screaming “feminine hygiene” and he plays “Numbers in the News” with a loyal listener.