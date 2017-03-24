WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.24.17
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts with HHS Secretary Tom Price (L) and Vice President Mike Pence (R) after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor, in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. In a big setback to the agenda of President Donald Trump and the Speaker, Ryan cancelled a vote for the American Health Care Act, the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also called 'Obamacare.' (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Shortly before President Trump’s American Health Care Act is pulled, John Williams reaches out to both sides on this crucial day in America. First, John convenes with Senator Dick Durbin to find out how repealing and replacing Obamacare would maim Americans, but Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks provides him with benefits from the new health bill. John steps back from the health bill vote briefly to ask Heidi Stevens why ads on the L are screaming “feminine hygiene” and he plays “Numbers in the News” with a loyal listener.