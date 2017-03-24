× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-24-17

We have an A+ show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts chats about his career and “Linda Vista,” his latest work for the Steppenwolf Theatre, Amara Enyia and Mario Smith recap the huge week in news and we end the show with our monthly visit from local innovator and genius Steve Gadlin as he steps into The Frying Pan!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio