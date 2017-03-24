× The Download Presents The Week That Was

Activist and poet Mario Smith and public policy consultant Amara Enyia join Justin to recap all the stories that were making news this week including House Republicans pulling their healthcare bill, FBI Director James Comey testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing, the string of missing girls in Washington, State Senator Daniel Biss announcing his candidacy for Illinois governor and Chance the Rapper playing Lollapalooza.

