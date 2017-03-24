× Steve Gadlin’s latest invention allows you to show your appreciation at an outdoor concert without having to sacrifice hand comfort

Local genius, inventor, innovator and “Shark Tank” champion Steve Gadlin joins Justin for another fun-filled edition of “The Frying Pan!” Steve presents an exclusive idea to the WGN listeners and they get to decide if it is good enough to present to his principal investor Mark Cuban. After attending a colder-than-usual SXSW, Steve realized that he couldn’t show his appreciation for various musical acts while wearing gloves at outdoor concerts. Steve’s idea this evening is Clap-a-tease, a flint/steel winter glove that makes a sound so you can now applaud at an outdoor concert without having to sacrifice hand comfort.

