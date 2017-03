× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.24.17: Soup for a sick Steve

Today is Friday and it’s going to be 70 degrees! But Steve is out sick again. So, the Blackhawks’ Brian Campbell offered to bring him some soup so we are sure he’ll be up and running again soon. We talked to an awesome kid, Jake Leahy, who is running for a school board seat in Bannockburn. Valerie Groth was in-studio discussing The Ryan Banks Academy and Leslie Munger talked about state lawmakers getting paid.