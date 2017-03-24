WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Christopher Coons (D-DE) and Al Franken (D-MN) huddle during the third day Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Senator Dick Durbin: Repealing Obamacare is “only half of the issue”
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Christopher Coons (D-DE) and Al Franken (D-MN) huddle during the third day Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin expresses his opinion on the Republican replacement for Obamacare. The senator considers both sides with John.