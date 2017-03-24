× Patti Vasquez Karaoke Competition with Trader Todd’s and Listeners, David Hochberg Gives Advice, and a New Episode of “What’s That From?!”

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti Vasquez welcomes Al Larcher and Dan Kowalski from Trader Todd’s who are having a World Record Breaking, Cub’s Sing-A-Long on Opening Day! Listen in as we take listener calls and see who can sing “Go Cubs Go” the best and be crowned Pretty Late’s karaoke champion! Then, David Hochberg joins the show to take calls and impart his mortgage expertise. And finally, Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune) rides sidecar for another installment of “What’s That From?!” where Patti and the crew act out a famous movie scene live on air!

All this and more on Pretty Late! Listen to the podcast right here:

