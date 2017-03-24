× No plans this weekend? Well, we’ve got Nunn!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago this weekend! They cover garden shows, Randolph Street Market’s Spring Fling, Walker Stalker Fan Fest, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.